Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

By Orrin Judd

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains what we do — and still don’t — know about pain (Marielle Segarra & Margaret Cirino, 4/04/26, Life kit)

In your book, you say that one of the most significant developments emerging in pain treatment is the fact that the brain is at the center of any pain experience. Can you tell us more about why that matters?

What I think has become clear — and I’m not the first person to say this — is the idea that if the brain doesn’t decide you have pain, then you don’t have pain.

The brain can also create pain where it seems like it wouldn’t exist.

Related Post

Health

WE DID NOT RECONSTRUCT HARD ENOUGH:

Health

ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Health

DIFFERENCE IS NOT DISORDER:

You Missed

Health

ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Uncategorized

“NOBODY CAN THROW THE BALL LIKE CATFISH”:

Crucifixion Film/TV

THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

Academia Conservative Thought

CONSERVING THE CENTER:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.