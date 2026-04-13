Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

By Orrin Judd

Wildlife trade increases transmission of pathogens to humans by 50%: Study: Researchers analyzed the wildlife import-export data along with a compilation of host-pathogen relationships. (Maria Mocerino, Apr 12, 2026, Interesting Engineering)

Researchers from Yale, the University of Maryland, and Idaho investigated host-pathogen relationships and found, stunningly, that wild mammals are 1.5 times more likely to share infectious agents with humans. Illegal dealings even increase these adverse interactions.

“It is important to understand that the probability of being infected by playing a piano with ivory keys or wearing fur is almost nonexistent,” explains Jérôme Gippet, first author of the study. “The problem lies at the beginning of the chain: someone had to hunt the animal, skin it, transport it…”

Belief in the lab leak is just Sinophobia.

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