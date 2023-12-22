THANKS, MITCH!:

Brett Kavanaugh Could Strike Killer Blow Against Donald Trump (Ewan Palmer, 12/21/23, Newsweek)

In a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court said that former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s office can be allowed to request Trump’s financial records as part of an investigation into the former president’s real estate company, The Trump Organization.

“Pop quiz: Which sitting SCOTUS justice wrote this in a 2020 case? ‘In our system of government, as this Court has often stated, no one is above the law. That principle applies, of course, to a President,'” Vance posted.

“Would it stun you to learn the answer is…Brett Kavanaugh, concurring in the judgment, in then-Manhattan DA Cy Vance’s bid for Trump’s tax and financial papers?”