GUTENBERG’S WAS CHILD’S PLAY:

RESEARCHERS INVENTED WILD TECHNOLOGY TO 3D-PRINT STEEL: ‘INNOVATION THIS DECADE WILL BE CRUCIAL’ (Jeremiah Budin, December 5, 2023, Renew Economy)

Steel production is responsible for 3 billion metric tons (about 3.3 billion tons) of carbon dioxide — or around 8% of all planet-warming pollution per year — according to the World Steel Association, as cited by Chemical & Engineering News. But researchers may have just developed a new way to bring that number down by 3D printing the metal.

A team at the University of Cambridge developed the method, which uses the traditional 3D printing laser as a “microscopic hammer” to harden the metal during processing, instead of the traditional “heat and beat” method in which the metal is hardened with a hammer and softened with fire.