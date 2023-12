Klarna freezes hiring, citing AI ‘productivity gains’ (Siôn Geschwindt, December 4, 2023, Next Web)



In a hiring freeze that CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski attributes to the rise of AI, Swedish fintech unicorn Klarna is no longer recruiting staff beyond its engineering department. […]

The chief exec of the buy now, pay later app said that the productivity gains from using tools like ChatGPT meant the company now needs “fewer people to do the same thing.”