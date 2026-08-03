GRAB THE MATCHES:

Shaboozey: The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales review – a striking addition to the rich canon of country concept albums: Beneath the Hollywood narrators, Pink Floyd-y interludes and accompanying comic books lies songwriting that proves the Tipsy singer’s breakout success was no fluke (Alexis Petridis, 30 Jul 2026, The Guardian)

Still, as a demonstration of his eclecticism – or, if you prefer, a desire to be all things to all people – The Outlaw Cherie Lee works well. The pop-facing tracks hit, the strike rate when he diversifies is higher than his naysayers would suggest, and there’s an impressive boldness about his evident desire to draw R&B, soul and hip-hop artists into his world – aside from Gunna and Kehlani, there’s an impressive turn from Leon Bridges on Burn It Down. The overarching storyline is tight and well handled. Perhaps most importantly, the album never feels like the work of an artist whose career has been destabilised by a huge, unexpected and unrepeatable hit, but rather the work of an artist digging in for the long haul.