ABOVE AVERAGE IS OVER:

AI is Rewriting Mathematics: The beginning of the beginning. (Nofil, Aug 02, 2026, Nofil’s Substack)

August 1

OpenAI announces their next major model, Astra, solved 10 major open problems in mathematics, quantum complexity and theoretical computer science. The cost of generating proofs for all 10 of these combined was less than $2,000 at Sol API prices.

To give you an idea of just how absurd this is, every single one of these is a decades-old open problem, with some being considered as flagship problems of the entire field.

This isn’t AI assisting or solving one problem. This is a system conducting original research across entire fields and rewriting our understanding of them. If a single person produced all 10 of these proofs, it would be unprecedented; it would be like an entire generations worth of research across several fields being compressed into a single person’s output.