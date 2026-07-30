THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Loving the stranger: this week’s parashah, Ekev (Rabbanit Joanne Greenaway, 7/30/26, The Jewish Chronicle)

Among all these commandments, one has a particular force: “You too must love the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt.”

Rashi draws our attention to the reason the Torah gives. We know what it feels like to be strangers because that was once our own experience. Having known vulnerability ourselves, we should never look down on others. Our history is not simply something to remember; it is meant to shape our character. The memory of being strangers should make us more compassionate today.

The Jewish story begins with slavery and displacement. Sadly, it did not end there. In more recent history, British Jewish life was profoundly shaped by refugees escaping Nazi persecution. Nearly 300,000 Jews found refuge in Britain. They arrived carrying immense loss, but also determination and hope. Their contribution has become an integral part of our community.

That legacy can still be seen in the work of World Jewish Relief. Many people know the organisation for its efforts to rescue Jews before and after the Holocaust. Today, it is Britain’s leading Jewish charity supporting refugees of all backgrounds to rebuild their lives through employment, training and practical support. Its reputation rests on both its expertise and the dignity with which it treats every person.

Perhaps that is what makes its work so deeply rooted in Jewish values.