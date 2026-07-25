THAT WAS EASY:

Moody’s Lifts Argentina Debt Rating in Fresh Boost to Milei (David Feliba, Jul 21, 2026, Bloomberg News)



Moody’s upgraded Argentina by one notch to B3 from Caa1, with a positive outlook. While the move still leaves the country deep in speculative territory, all three major credit-rating firms now rate Argentina above the highly distressed category, a milestone for a country that spent years among the riskiest sovereign borrowers in global markets.



“The upgrade is clearly positive and reinforces the macro stabilization story under Milei,” Murilo Riccini, Head of Andean Equity Strategy at Bradesco BBI, wrote in a report.