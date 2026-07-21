Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Deflation

SUBTRACTING ENERGY AND LABOR COSTS FROM WEALTH CREATION…:

By Orrin Judd

Soon, there will be so much electricity you might be paid to use it (Amin Al-Habaibeh, July 21, 2026, The Conversation)

Imagine a perfect summer weekend day: a cloudless blue sky with a gentle breeze. Solar panels are at full capacity, wind turbines are turning offshore – and many people are out and about, in gardens or parks. Electricity supply is high, but demand is low.

Electricity systems must balance supply and demand in real time. In the above scenario, when renewables are producing lots of electricity but there isn’t much demand, energy companies may need to curtail output – disconnecting their turbines or panels from the grid, and essentially wasting clean energy that could have been generated. Hours later, when demand rises, that energy is no longer available.

In the UK, wind farms are already being paid to switch off on days when supply outstrips demand.

…is unimaginably deflationary.

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