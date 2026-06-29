Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Founding

A NECESSARY FUDGE:

By Orrin Judd

Two Rulings That Are Impossible to Reconcile (David Dayen, June 29, 2026, American Prospect)

You can make at least a colorable argument that a president should be allowed to have control over their subordinates, despite the damage it does to an agency structure set up by Congress. But when you add in the carve-out for the Federal Reserve, it quickly becomes totally ridiculous. There is no way to hold the two rulings together at once.

This is entirely accurate: as a constitutional matter, the Fed can not be independent.

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