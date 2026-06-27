WHAT WAS EUROPE?:

Investors Pick America over Europe (Sven R. Larson, June 26, 2026, European Conservative)

One of the sources, the annual World Investment Report published by the UN trade agency UNCTAD, explained that in 2024,

FDI fell in more than half of EU countries, with sharp declines in Germany (-89%), Spain (-39%), Italy (-24%) and France (-20%).

We now have even newer data that corroborates the European freefall. The latest release of FDI statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis shows a decline in American investments in the German economy for five consecutive quarters. The U.S. FDI in Germany increased in the last quarter of 2025 and in the first quarter of this year, but from very low levels.

A similar trend applies to the European continent as a whole: in Q1 of 2026, American businesses invested more in Latin America and the Caribbean than in Europe.