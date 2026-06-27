Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

THE COUCH IS THE CAUSE, NOT THE CURE:

By Orrin Judd

Unusual low-impact workout alleviates depression symptoms in weeks (Bronwyn Thompson, June 27, 2026, Refractor)

An international team of researchers found that adults with moderate to severe depression who took part in twice-weekly monitored Nordic walking sessions experienced substantial reductions in depressive symptoms, with the most dramatic improvements occurring during the first half of the 10-week program.

By the end of Week 10, between 35% and 53.6% of walkers had achieved what would be clinically described as remission.

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