THE COUCH IS THE CAUSE, NOT THE CURE:

Unusual low-impact workout alleviates depression symptoms in weeks (Bronwyn Thompson, June 27, 2026, Refractor)

An international team of researchers found that adults with moderate to severe depression who took part in twice-weekly monitored Nordic walking sessions experienced substantial reductions in depressive symptoms, with the most dramatic improvements occurring during the first half of the 10-week program.

By the end of Week 10, between 35% and 53.6% of walkers had achieved what would be clinically described as remission.