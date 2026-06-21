ONLY TAX CONSUMPTION:

A Progressive Consumption Tax (William Gale, Summer 2026, Democracy Journal)



Consumption taxes have a lot to offer. First, what may seem like a narrow factor currently could well become the biggest selling point in the next decade. The diffusion of artificial intelligence and automation technologies strengthens the case for adding a consumption tax. The U.S. federal tax system currently relies heavily on taxing labor income. Payroll taxes finance Social Security and Medicare, and the individual income tax derives a substantial portion of its revenue from wages and salaries. If AI and automation technologies hollow out the work force, revenues from labor income would fall, even if overall economic output continues to grow. Adding a consumption tax makes the tax system more resilient to change.

More generally, consumption represents the largest component of GDP, making it an attractive tax base for governments seeking to raise significant revenue. As the bank robber Willie Sutton reportedly said when asked why he robbed banks, “Because that’s where the money is.” Consumption is where the money is, especially given the already-heavy reliance on income taxes in the United States.

Consumption taxes can also be economically efficient. By taxing spending rather than income, they generally avoid discouraging saving and investment. Over time, this can promote capital formation, productivity growth, and higher living standards. In contrast, income taxes can impose additional tax burdens on saving because individuals are taxed both when they earn income and when they earn returns on saved income.

Consumption taxes have the potential to be much simpler than the current system, if they are designed with a broad base—that is, with no exemptions—and uniform rates. Consumption taxes also tend to be relatively stable sources of revenue over the business cycle, during which consumption typically fluctuates less than individuals’ income or corporate profits. This stability can enhance fiscal planning and reduce revenue volatility.