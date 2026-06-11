OPEN THE BORDERS:

They came for the World Cup. They fell in love with Buc-ee’s and ranch dip. (Angela Yang, 6/10/26, NBC News()

“People are kind of amused seeing me experience America and thinking so big of little things for them, because if you live here, you might just be used to it,” she said. “But for someone like me … it’s really cool.”

Other tourists who have gone viral sharing their U.S. experiences have also remained apolitical in their posts, appealing to American social media users seeking more “wholesome” content.

A German fan, who goes by Freddy on X, appears to have gotten the most attention online with his posts about the gas station chain Buc-ee’s, the sheer size of American stadiums and his first meal at Waffle House.