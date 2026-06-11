LUDDISM NEVER HELPS:

What If AI Chatbots Are Saving Lives?: The case for banning teens from AI chatbots rests more on fear than evidence. (Adam Omary and Jennifer Huddleston, Jun 10, 2026, Human Progress)



In a survey of over 1,000 adolescents and young adults, 13 percent had used a chatbot for mental health support, and more than 90 percent of those found it helpful. In another study of over 1,000 users of Replika, a popular AI chatbot, 30 reported without solicitation that their artificial companion saved them from suicide.

We do not know how many lives generative AI has saved by improving access to mental health care. But for every incidence of AI psychosis or suicide, there may be dozens of unobserved positive outcomes. Policy that presumes only the worst outcomes also prevents the best.