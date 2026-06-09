PEARL JAM SESSION:

He Gave It All to Help the Knicks Win in 1973. He’s Still in Pain Today.: Earl “the Pearl” Monroe was part of the last championship team. Now 81, he has thoughts on what really matters. (David Waldstein. June 9, 2026, NY Times)

More than half a century later, after dozens of surgeries and unrelenting pain from a punishing career on hardwood floors and concrete playgrounds, those words still echo, even though it is not so easy and carefree to be Earl Monroe these days. Not that he would complain. An acknowledgment of his constant pain, from his feet to his head, had to be coaxed out of him during a chat at one of his favorite restaurants not far from his home in Harlem.



Now 81, Monroe is paying the price for his Hall of Fame career and all the joy he brought to Knicks fans in the 1970s. He was not known as Earl the Pearl just because it rhymed. His is one of the most apt nicknames in sports: He was elegant, sophisticated, cherished; and it still applies.

Outwardly, it appears as though he has been retired for 6 years, not 46. He bears the unmistakable aura and presence of an elite athlete, even though he uses a walker, which he hates and vows to chuck aside one day.

But he has endured more than 40 operations, he said, including a knee replacement, two new hips and spinal fusion. He can barely turn his head because of the pain in his neck.

“Every time I make a little progress, I’m back in the hospital,” he said. “Mentally it’s hard, because I know I can’t do things anymore. It’s disheartening. But then you think about people facing harder things. I say something for them in my prayers at night.”

Monroe dislikes discussing it all, but he understands that fans and admirers still care about him and want to know how he is faring, and hope he can infuse the current team with some of that elusive championship mojo.

But more important, in his view, is that by sitting for an interview, he would get to shine a light on one of his enduring missions, the charter school in the Bronx that bears his name.