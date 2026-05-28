SHOW THEM THE MONEY:

In Flint, Cash for Pregnant Women Leads to Better Outcomes for Babies (Roni Caryn Rabin, May 27, 2026, NY Times)

The new report offered one of the most optimistic recent assessments of cash transfer programs. Results from other similar programs across the country have been mixed. But the Flint initiative is one of several that target pregnancy and the first year of a baby’s life, when income often dips just as expenses increase. This critical period influences a child’s development and long-term health trajectory, said Dr. Hanna, who is also associate dean of public health at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

The study evaluated the outcomes of some 4,500 births in Flint between 2021 and 2025, and compared them with those in similar, matched cities in Michigan. Before the program’s implementation, rates of premature birth and low birth weight had been increasing in Flint.

Researchers would have expected those rates “to increase even more, because the rates were rising year after year and rising in the matched cities, but instead, Flint’s rates went lower,” said Dr. Sumit Agarwal, a physician and economist at the University of Michigan and the paper’s first author. He and the study’s other authors concluded that the program effectively reduced Flint’s preterm birth rate by 2.7 percentage points and low birth weight rate by 4.2 percentage points.

Previous studies have found that Rx Kids was also associated with fewer evictions, better maternal health and a drop in welfare investigations of child maltreatment. The program has now expanded to 42 communities in Michigan.