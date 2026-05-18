ILLIBERALISM IS NOT A VIABLE ALTERNATIVE TO THE eND OF hISTORY:

It may not feel like it, but hope is on the horizon: Trump, Netanyahu and Putin’s powers appear to be waning (Simon Tisdall, 5/17/26, The Guardian)

Intense negativity characterises European and, to a lesser degree, North American political sentiment. In France, 90% of people questioned by Ipsos believed their country is on the wrong track. In Britain, it was 79%; in Germany, 77%; in the US, 60%. Europeans feel similarly glum about the bigger, global picture, unlike the Chinese, Saudis and Nigerians who are broadly upbeat, according to a GlobeScan survey.

Pew Research Center polling in 25 countries last year found that the US, Russia and China are seen, by most but not all, as the biggest international threats.