Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

MOOD IS NOT ILLNESS:

By Orrin Judd

Are we over-diagnosing ourselves? Rethinking the language of mental illness.: As mental health diagnoses become more common and expansive, the labels meant to help us understand our suffering may instead oversimplify it. (Gavin Francis, May 5, 2026, Big Think)

“Life is inherently difficult,” wrote the English psychiatrist and pediatrician Donald Winnicott, and “it follows that in everyone there will be symptoms, any one of which, under certain conditions, could be a symptom of illness. Even the most kindly, understanding background of home life cannot alter the fact that ordinary human development is hard.”

When the feelings that filter through into our awareness are negative, then clinicians call them “symptoms.” When those feelings are positive, we tend to regard them simply as elements of well-being.

Related Post

Health

IDENTITARIANISM RUN AMOK:

Health

MUNCHAUSEN BY PUPPY:

Health

BEING SEEN:

You Missed

Just So Stories

DARWINISTS ARE AN ENDLESS SOURCE OF AMUSEMENT:

Health

MOOD IS NOT ILLNESS:

Health

IDENTITARIANISM RUN AMOK:

Identitarianism

“MY PERSONAL FAILURE MUST BE THE RESULT OF A CONSPIRACY!”:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.