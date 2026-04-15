TIME TO JETTISON THE DARWINIST RIGHT:

Knowing What Time It Is: What will our politics look like after Christianity? A tour of the post-religious right. (John Ehrett, March 23, 2026, Plough)



Ample evidence now suggests that post-religious conservatism is producing its own “successor ideology.” It manifests in divergent forms – from a technological maximalism that demands ever-greater transcendence of the body, to a primitivism fixated on physical strength, various imputed statistical differences between races, and (not quite ironically) phrenology. Its metrics are sets and reps, per capita statistics, and the marks on calipers. Its trajectories are complementary: they are grounded in a dawning conviction that human politics and society are fundamentally defined by biology and its resultant hierarchies. Rebelling against the body’s limits, or fixating upon them, both treat the body – rather than the immortal soul – as the primordial political term. And these moves follow organically from the dechristianization of the right.

The post-religious right will have its own creeds, however implicit. And it will inevitably find itself at odds with the Christian humanist tradition whose mantle it still claims.

By world-historical standards, American conservatism has been strikingly egalitarian in character. To many, that claim may sound outrageous, given America’s history of chattel slavery and mistreatment of Native American tribes. But by the standards of the left-right binary first formulated around the time of the French Revolution – with “left” meaning a taste for equality, and “right” an affinity for hierarchy – the American conservative experience looks decidedly nonhierarchical.



America imported no rigid system of social class from Europe. Its leaders did not, as in France, justify their rule by recourse to a sacred bloodline. Its founding authorities did not enshrine a metaphysical caste principle, along the lines of India’s ancient Laws of Manu. But Americans who claim the mantle of “conservative” – a term of preservation and stewardship – cannot escape the reality that the American tradition they conserve is bound up with the Declaration of Independence’s searing maxim: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

Just who are all these men who are created equal? For many in the founding generation, black Americans, Native Americans, and others didn’t qualify. But attempts to enforce biopolitical hierarchies were always profoundly unstable. Whether consciously or not, slave owners were trapped in a paradox, committed to asserting the subhumanity of their slaves as the justification for their oppression while simultaneously living in perpetual fear of a freedom-seeking revolt – the very act of human self-determination epitomized by the Revolution itself. In time, and after much bloodshed, the logic of the Declaration won out. Those originally excluded from the American project of self-government on racial grounds proved entirely capable of being due, demanding, and receiving the rights enumerated in it.