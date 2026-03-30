ECONOMICS TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:

Faster, and a lot cheaper: First all-electric long haul delivery flags new era in Australia trucking (Giles Parkinson, 30 March 2026, Driven)

The electric trucking company New Energy Transport is claiming the Australian first after organising the delivery of a bulk load of Who Gives A Crap toilet paper from Sydney to Canberra, using an electric prime mover and then a fleet of electric last mile delivery trucks to get the merchandise to the final destination.

According to NET’s Daniel Bleakley the energy costs from the 460 kilometres covered by the Chinese-made Windrose prime mover and the last mile delivery vehicles supplied by logistics group ANC last week were 85 per cent below the cost of a diesel truck.

And it was faster, too. The Windrose electric prime mover (which has a 700 kWh battery) covered the trip from Sydney to Canberra in a single charge. And because it can maintain speed up steep hills – unlike diesel trucks – it completed the trip 25 minutes faster than a diesel truck.