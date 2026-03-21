SIMPLE GIFTS:

Catholicism and the Gift of Liberty: Catholicism baptized common law, professed liberty through the Magna Carta, advanced Natural Law and Natural Rights through the Jesuits, helped inspire the Declaration of Independence, and gave us a truly great American patriot, Charles Carroll of Carrollton (Bradley J. Birzer, 3/20/26, The Dispatch)

Here are three critical ways in which Carroll could support both Catholicism and the history of liberty.

First: Though Common Law—or at least some of its strains and manifestations—is actually rooted in ancient and pagan Anglo-Saxon Germanic culture, Catholic evangelists adopted and baptized it immediately after encountering it. These laws emerged from the experience of the people and from the ground up, rather than being imposed by the top down. They are, to be sure, some of the greatest safeguards against tyranny—the right to a trial by jury, the right to Habeas Corpus, and the right to be innocent until proven guilty, all fundamental to our liberties. […]

Second: One can also turn to that most Medieval of Medieval documents, England’s Magna Carta of 1215. In it, as the nobles and clergy of England restrained the renegade King John, they insisted, first and foremost, that the English (that is, Roman Catholic) Church remain completely and utterly free from the political sphere. “By this present charter [we] have confirmed for us and our heirs in perpetuity, that the English Church shall be free, and shall have its rights undiminished and its liberties unimpaired.” Further, each town, city, village, and association shall enjoy its protected rights. Further still, the rights of Englishmen applied not only to the English but to all who entered within the borders of England. Finally, in addition to once again reminding the king that the English church was free of all political interference, it reminded its hearers that all classes of men must honor the rights of those below them. While this isn’t as perfect as the universal claims of the Declaration, it’s a mighty step in the right direction.

Third: Though many of Catholicism’s greatest achievements came through the Anglo-Saxon and English traditions, there is also the incredibly tolerant and insightful tradition of the Thomists, the early seventeenth-century Jesuits—Robert Bellarmine, Francisco Suarez, and Juan de Mariana—who discussed not only Natural Law and hypothesized a state of nature, but who also formulated a concept of Natural Rights. Fighting the trends of their day, they denied the Divine Right of Kings and the growing absolutism of monarchy. For these men, the will of the people was critical, itself a manifestation of God’s will. They also envisioned ways in which the people might resist unjust government and governance and even excessive taxation.