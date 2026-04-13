TRUMPISM IS NOT AN ALTERNATIVE TO LIBERALISM:

Hungary: Orban’s ouster heralds thaw in EU ties (Timothy Jones, 4/13/26, AP, AFP, Reuters)



Hungarian voters turned out in force on Sunday to deliver a landslide victory to pro-European candidate Peter Magyar, who has pledged to turn the country away from its far-right, authoritarian course under Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Magyar’s center-right Tisza party is set to gain 138 seats in Hungary’s 199-seat parliament, giving it five seats more than the two-thirds needed to push through the reforms the 45-year-old former Orban loyalist promised on the campaign trail.