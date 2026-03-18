ECONOMICS TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:

The ‘Big Beautiful Cook Inlet’ lease sale gets no bids for drilling (Rebecca Palsha, Mar. 4, 2026, KTUU)

The “Big Beautiful Cook Inlet” oil and gas lease sale received no bids for drilling, according to the federal government.

Up for grabs was more than one million acres off Alaska’s Cook Inlet.

In an online statement, the Interior Department’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management wrote about the “Big Beautiful Cook Inlet” that “No bids were received.”

Environmental groups responded to the news with applause.