THAT WAS EASY:

By Orrin Judd

Trump’s Transportation Secretary Promises the ‘Future of Aviation’ With New eVTOL Program (Matt Novak, March 9, 2026, Gizmodo)


U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy announced eight pilot projects to test Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing vehicles (eVTOL) that’s scheduled to start across 26 states this summer.

Officially known as the Advanced Air Mobility and eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, the Department of Transportation says the futuristic vehicles “have the potential to generate new jobs, connect communities, and strengthen American leadership in aviation.”

