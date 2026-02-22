Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Identitarianism

TAKING THE MAGA OUT OF MAGYAR:

By Orrin Judd

Is This Viktor Orbán’s Last Stand? (Paul Hockenos, 2/17/26, The Nation)

[T]he muscle behind Orbán and his party could hardly be more formidable: Vladimir Putin’s Russia, President Donald Trump, and China, too, line up behind Orbán, their favorite European leader.

And, yet, Fidesz is trailing a new opposition party, Tisza, by double digits and the buttons that Orbán’s pushed so deftly for 16 years—immigration, Hungarian nativism, anti-LGBTQ, “peace”—aren’t triggering Hungarians as they had in the past. Magyars appear fed up with the economic backlash of lost EU funding, the high cost of living, ubiquitous corruption, and a long trail of unseemly scandals.

Identitarianism

LET MY PEOPLE GO:

Identitarianism Just So Stories

APPLIED DARWINISM:

Identitarianism

NO ONE HATES JUST MUSLIMS:

Art Uncategorized

THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

Identitarianism

LET MY PEOPLE GO:

Health

BRITAIN’S TUSKEEGEE STUDY:

Anglospherics

AS SIMPLE AS FAITH VS REASON:

