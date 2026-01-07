Brothers Judd Blog

One Economy to Rule Them All

A GENEROUS PEOPLE:

By Orrin Judd

US Has the Most Progressive Tax System in the Developed World (Adam N. Michel, 1/06/26, Cato at Liberty)

An IRS tax refund check and several fifty dollar bills are showing between two account ledgers
The United States places an unusually heavy share of the tax burden on higher earners. You wouldn’t know this from hearing some politicians claim that the rich escape next to tax-free or deserve to be taxed at higher rates. In reality, the data show the opposite. The most recent example is a study by the Fraser Institute, which shows the US ranks first out of 33 developed countries as having the most progressive tax system.

Nevermind our disproportionate level of charitable giving.

