ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Top MAGA Influencers Accidentally Unmasked as Foreign Trolls: A new feature on Elon Musk’s X has given deeper insight into the online “America First” movement. (Jack Revell, Nov. 23 2025, Daily Beast)

Dozens of major accounts masquerading as “America First” or “MAGA” proponents have been identified as originating in places such as Russia, India, and Nigeria.

In one example, the account MAGANationX—with nearly 400,000 followers and a bio reading “Patriot Voice for We The People”—is actually based in Eastern Europe.