If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

By Orrin Judd

Top MAGA Influencers Accidentally Unmasked as Foreign Trolls: A new feature on Elon Musk’s X has given deeper insight into the online “America First” movement. (Jack Revell, Nov. 23 2025, Daily Beast)

Dozens of major accounts masquerading as “America First” or “MAGA” proponents have been identified as originating in places such as Russia, India, and Nigeria.

In one example, the account MAGANationX—with nearly 400,000 followers and a bio reading “Patriot Voice for We The People”—is actually based in Eastern Europe.

The funniest exposure since the Venona files.



THE rIGHT HAS ALWAYS HATED UNIVERSALISM:



MAGA HAS ALWAYS BEEN WITH US AND ALWAYS HATED AMERICA:

PRACTICING TO DECEIVE LEAVES A STENCH:

PRACTICING TO DECEIVE LEAVES A STENCH:



ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Religion

MORALITY IS A FUNCTION OF BEING OBSERVED:

Robotics/AI

NOT JUST SHOWER CURTAIN RINGS?:

Robotics/AI

REMEMBER HOW THE DOT.COM BUBBLE KILLED THE INTERNET?:

