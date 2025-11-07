Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Identitarianism

MAGA IS UNAMERICAN:

By Orrin Judd

The Founders Would Abhor Trump’s Domestic Deployments: And the notion that courts can’t review his National Guard decisions is baseless. (Philip Allen Lacovara, Nov 07, 2025, The Bulwark)

The Founders would be appalled. They fought a revolution against a king who sent his troops against them to enforce his laws. That experience was fresh in their minds when they adopted a Constitution that says that Congress alone has the power “to provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.”

The president argues that it is appropriate for him to use the military “to execute the laws.” He also contends that the courts have no authority even to consider the legitimacy of his decision to summon National Guard troops and send them into American cities for what he deems law enforcement.

Neither position has constitutional support.

Related Post

Identitarianism

WHY ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY FAILURE WHEN I CAN BLAME A “THEM”?:

Academia Identitarianism Sex

MAGA JUST WANTS SOMEONE TO BLAME FOR THEIR OWN FAILURES:

Identitarianism

NOT NAZIS!…JUST FOLLOWERS OF NAZISM…:

You Missed

Energy

ECONOMICS TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:

Identitarianism

MAGA IS UNAMERICAN:

Republican Liberty

WE ARE ALL GORSUCHIAN NOW:

Energy

ECONOMICS TRUMPS IDEOLOGY:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.