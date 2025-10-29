CAN’T HELP BUT BE MORE ENTERTAINING THAN FOOTBALL:

‘Horsepower, Gravity and Grit’: Why We’re Obsessed With the Wild Winter Sport of Skijoring: This once-niche cowboy ski-racing sport is going big this winter with its first pro tour across the Wes (Madison Dapcevich, October 28, 2025, Outside)



Cowboy boots and ski pants go together about as well as Gore-Tex bibs with a fur coat. It’s an unlikely combo—that is, unless you plan to go skijoring. (And trust me, you’re going to want to ride this trend.)

Skijoring is a high-adrenaline, low-temperature sport that involves a horse and its rider pulling a skier through a snow-packed obstacle course at full speed. For most Rocky Mountain towns, skijoring is a familiar winter activity typically accompanied by hot apple cider, slushy walkways, and crisp breaths. But in a post-Beyoncé cowboy core world, it should come as no surprise that wild western winter sport has joined the mainstream crowds.