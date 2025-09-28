EVERYTHING MAGA TOUCHES DIES (profanity alert):

Lowry and McIlroy exhibit true greatness to win Ryder Cup epic in the Bethpage circus (Gavin Cooney, 9/28/25, 42)

And so this victory was as great an exhibit of character and quality as this writer can ever remember witnessing in Irish sport.

The hostility with which both were subjected was absurd. The New York crowd has been hurling out grotesque personal insults all week, with many of the marshals around the course not just tolerating it but tacitly approving it, with a few seen grinning along with the latest moronic insult.

Walking the fairways was like listening to a series of Truth Social posts being read out loud in New York accents. The abuse was cutting and personal, involving not only their players but their wives and families, all of whom were inside the ropes. The players’ wives were briefly led away from the match for a couple of holes when the atmosphere was at its most unhinged.

McIlroy said he would be willing to put up with the abuse once was not allowed to unsettle his swing. The rowdy locals were not forced to abide by these rules, and so McIlroy had to step back from a morning swing when one American fan yelled Freedom! as he addressed his ball. McIlroy told him to “shut the f**k up.”

It’s fair to say all were given the freedom to act like a twat.