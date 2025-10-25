hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

Resistance Is Not Futile: The moment when democracy bloomed in Mongolia. (Elbegdorj Tsakhia October 6, 2025, Freedom Frequency)

I am the son of a herder, one of eight brothers. I witnessed firsthand how ordinary people carried this transition on their shoulders. Later, I was fortunate to help draft our democratic constitution and even serve in government. I became prime minister at thirty-five, a title so unfamiliar that when I told my mother, she asked: “What is a prime minister?” She had only known Politburo members and general secretaries. Her advice was simple: “Be grateful to the people. Work hard.”

Many transitions in the late twentieth century faltered. Ours succeeded because the people themselves owned it. For us, democracy not only was about political choice, but it was the path to true independence. Mongolia was the second communist country after Russia, and the ideology of the 1920s consumed it. For decades, we endured purges, executions, and suppression of national identity. And yet we resisted.



Mongolia’s border stretches over 5,100 miles and is shared with only two neighbors: Russia and China. Few countries live in such a difficult neighborhood. These giants scrutinize every choice we make. Still, Mongolians have preserved self-rule. It comes at a price, but it proves that freedom is not a Western luxury but a universal calling.