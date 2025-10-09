THE ONLY WAY IS THIRD:

Is a Liberal Realignment Emerging from the Rubble of MAGA Authoritarianism?: Democrats have an opportunity to champion a confident, forward-looking market liberalism given that the GOP has fully returned to its reactionary roots (Michael Wood, Oct 08, 2025, The UnPopulist)

Part of the angst and uncertainty of the current moment lies in the fact that American politics has entered a new era—but only one party seems to have received the memo. The Democratic Party is still struggling to articulate a vision that meaningfully contrasts with a newly reactionary and anti-market GOP. For those who have spent years railing against “free-market fundamentalism” and other convenient straw men, it takes genuine effort to pivot toward arguing for a pro-growth regulatory regime, or even to defend the basic liberal principle that markets depend on the neutral and predictable application of the law. I am not suggesting that most Democrats oppose such ideas; rather, they have simply not been in the habit of speaking in those terms, or of exercising those rhetorical muscles.

There are, encouragingly, signs of such evolution for those willing to look closely—even in a party that often appears paralyzed by timidity and managerial incompetence. Negative polarization has turned many ordinary Democrats into Cato Institute-style free-trade enthusiasts. But not all of the rethinking is merely a partisan reaction. Writers such as Derek Thompson and Ezra Klein have helped to spark what has been dubbed the “Abundance Movement”—a genuinely reformist impulse that, despite its progressive framing, adopts many of the classic free-market critiques of overregulation and scarcity politics.

There is indeed a political party in America today that celebrates the state’s direct ownership of private enterprise—but it is not the Democratic Party. Recall that Bernie Sanders did not get the party’s presidential nomination and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s star has dimmed quite a bit in the last decade.

If a liberal pro-growth consensus is to take shape in the aftermath of Trumpism, it will require the Democratic Party to rediscover something that once defined the American tradition at its best: a belief that freedom and progress, both material and moral, are mutually reinforcing. The market, for all its failures, remains the most effective mechanism for harnessing creativity, rewarding effort, and translating innovation into tangible improvements in human life. The left’s task, then, is not to restrain or moralize against this process, but to channel it—to ensure that the benefits of dynamism extend broadly enough to sustain the political legitimacy of the system itself.

This requires a shift in sensibility as much as in policy. It means treating economic growth not as a background condition to be redistributed after the fact, but as a moral good in its own right—one that expands the realm of human possibility. It means understanding that progress is not simply the reduction of inequality, but the enlargement of opportunity. If Democrats wish to lead the next political era, they must speak again in the language of confidence—of construction, of experimentation, of abundance—rather than that of scarcity and suspicion.