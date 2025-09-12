IT’S THE UNIVERSALISM THE rIGHT HATES:

“Love Your Neighbor as Yourself” Means Everyone—Including Immigrants, Migrants, and Refugees: John Fugelsang Debunks Christian Nationalism (John Fugelsang, September 12, 2025, LitHub)

–And of course, the small matter of Jesus clearly stating that he’ll judge us on that welcome-the-stranger business in Matthew 25:40, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

So what’s an immigrant-hating Christian to do?

There aren’t really any Bible verses devoted to “repelling the stranger.” But Christians who hate the undocumented have found a way around this: by ignoring all of the Old Testament, all of Jesus, and talking about law and order.