IT’S A HOMOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:

The Math Says Life Shouldn’t Exist: New Study Challenges Origins Theories (Mark Thompson, 8/31/25, Universe Today)

A new study addresses one of science’s most enduring questions: how did life first arise from nonliving matter on the early Earth? Using advanced mathematical methods, Robert G. Endres of Imperial College London developed a framework indicating that the spontaneous emergence of life may have been far more difficult than previously thought.

The research highlights the immense challenge of generating structured biological information under realistic prebiotic conditions, underscoring how unlikely it would have been for the first living cell to appear naturally.