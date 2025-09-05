Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Homocentric Universe

IT’S A HOMOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:

By Orrin Judd

The Math Says Life Shouldn’t Exist: New Study Challenges Origins Theories (Mark Thompson, 8/31/25, Universe Today)

A new study addresses one of science’s most enduring questions: how did life first arise from nonliving matter on the early Earth? Using advanced mathematical methods, Robert G. Endres of Imperial College London developed a framework indicating that the spontaneous emergence of life may have been far more difficult than previously thought.

The research highlights the immense challenge of generating structured biological information under realistic prebiotic conditions, underscoring how unlikely it would have been for the first living cell to appear naturally.

we are all designist.

Related Post

Homocentric Universe

THE CONTINENTAL DELUSION HUME SAVED US FROM:

Homocentric Universe

IT’S BRANCH RICKEY’S UNIVERSE…:

Homocentric Universe

IT NEVER RECOVERED FROM HEISENBERG/SCHROEDINGER:

You Missed

Anglospherics

DESIRE LESS:

Homocentric Universe

IT’S A HOMOCENTRIC UNIVERSE:

Law/Crime

“WOMB-TO-TOMB” (profanity alert):

Robotics/AI

ONE APOCALYPSE AFTER ANOTHER:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.