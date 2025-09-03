Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Law/Crime

“WOMB-TO-TOMB” (profanity alert):

By Orrin Judd

The Return of Superfly (Mark Jacobson, 8/14/2000, New York)

It was a matter of control, and trust. As the leader of the heroin-dealing ring called the Country Boys, Lucas, older brother to Ezell, Vernon Lee, John Paul, Larry, and Leevan Lucas, was known for restricting his operation to blood relatives and others from his rural North Carolina area hometown. This was because, Lucas says, in his down-home creak of a voice, “a country boy, he ain’t hip … he’s not used to big cars, fancy ladies, and diamond rings. He’ll be loyal to you. A country boy, you can give him any amount of money. His wife and kids might be hungry, and he’ll never touch your stuff until he checks with you. City boys ain’t like that. A city boy will take your last dime, look you in the face, and swear he ain’t got it … You don’t want a city boy — the sonofabitch is just no good.”

Related Post

Law/Crime

ALL THINGS IN MODERATION:

Law/Crime

AND NO ONE JUDGE SHOPS MORE THAN THE rIGHT:

Law/Crime

REINING THEIR BRANCH IN:

You Missed

Law/Crime

“WOMB-TO-TOMB” (profanity alert):

Robotics/AI

ONE APOCALYPSE AFTER ANOTHER:

Identitarianism

ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:

Anglospherics Conservative Thought Religion

HOW THE ANGLOSPHERE WAS SAVED FROM THE CONTINENT’S DISASTROUS PLUNGE INTO REASON:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.