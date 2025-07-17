ALL THINGS IN MODERATION:

Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Mission Accomplished for the Roberts Court? (The Law & Liberty Podcast, 7/15/25)


The Roberts Court delivered a number of wins for conservatives in its recent term, and Professor John O. McGinnis thinks it may mark the maturation of the Court’s administrative state jurisprudence. Host and contributing editor James Patterson is joined by Professor McGinnis, who explains both the broader trends of the Supreme Court, and some of this year’s major cases, including Mahmoud v. Taylor, US v. Skrmetti, and Trump v. CASA.

A good look at how consrvative–in every sense of the word–the current Court is.

