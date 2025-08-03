Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

One Economy to Rule Them All

PROFANITY FOR THE WIN:

By Orrin Judd

Melville’s Bartleby: The Great-Great-Grandfather of the Quiet Quitters of Today’s Gen Z: Herman Melville’s “Bartleby the Scrivener” had It right: Why forcing workers back to the office misses the point. (Stephan Richter, 8/02/25, The Globalist)


Corporations across the globe are currently doubling down on “return to office” mandates. They are keen on summoning their employees back into their cubicles and open-plan watercooler chatter.

And yet, one wonders: What exactly are they being called back to? The promise of collaboration? The lure of higher productivity? Or is it something more profane — a claim of presence meant to boost executives and assure them that corporate control has not slipped?

Related Post

One Economy to Rule Them All

COVID WAS THE BEST BOOST SINCE Y2K:

Joe Biden One Economy to Rule Them All

THE eND OF hISTORY MARCHES ON:

One Economy to Rule Them All

A CAUTIONARY TALE:

You Missed

Identitarianism Republican Liberty

IT JUST CODIFIED THE COMMON LAW:

One Economy to Rule Them All

PROFANITY FOR THE WIN:

Republican Liberty

THUS, REPUBLICAN LIBERTY:

Health

TO PARAPHRASE YOGI: 90% OF HEALTH IS HALF MENTAL

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.