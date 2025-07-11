ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Five Psychological Tricks You Can Use to Make Yourself Feel Happier: Hack your brain and feel better. (Jeff Somers, July 3, 2025, Life Hacker)

For a quick mood booster, try the One Minute Rule: Identify tasks and chores that you can accomplish in one minute or less. These will be simple things, like putting something away, responding to a text, or packing up an item to return. Because these tasks are quickly accomplished, they take relatively little effort to engage with—but the sense of accomplishment is often the same as with larger, more complex tasks.