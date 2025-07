Can a Campfire Improve Your Mental Health? Many Therapists Say Yes. (Stephanie Vermillion, 6/30/25, Outside)

Since 2021, Ward has been using the healing benefits of fire to help those struggling with mental health challenges and addiction through his Scotland-based nonprofit, Fire and Peace Recovery. He runs monthly retreats in Scotland’s great outdoors that harness the healing power of campfires. He’s not the only one tapping into fire’s therapeutic effects.