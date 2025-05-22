IT’S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

We’ve Long Known That Music Eases Pain. Now, Science Is Proving It. (Michaela Haas,

May 22, 2025, Reasons to be Cheerful)

A recent meta-analysis by California Northstate University revealed that listening to music lowered patients’ pain levels after surgery and accelerated their recovery. These patients needed less than half the amount of morphine compared to those who didn’t listen to music. Additionally, their heart rates stayed in a healthier range, suggesting a profound physiological effect. “When patients wake up after surgery, sometimes they feel really scared and don’t know where they are,” said Eldo Frezza, senior author of the study and a surgery professor at California Northstate University College of Medicine. “Music can help ease the transition from the waking up stage to a return to normalcy and may help reduce stress around that transition.”

A new University of California, San Francisco, study shows that when people experience high levels of pain, signal activity spikes in the orbitofrontal cortex, an area highly impacted by music. This might explain why music therapy can be effective for pain management. It gives the brain a vibrant new melody to focus on.