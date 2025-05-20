Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Health

IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

By Orrin Judd

How 3D printing is personalizing health care (Anne Schmitz & Daniel Freedman, 5/20/25, The Conversation)


Three-dimensional printing is transforming medical care, letting the health care field shift from mass-produced solutions to customized treatments tailored to each patient’s needs. For instance, researchers are developing 3D-printed prosthetic hands specifically designed for children, made with lightweight materials and adaptable control systems.

These continuing advancements in 3D-printed prosthetics demonstrate their increasing affordability and accessibility. Success stories like this one in personalized prosthetics highlight the benefits of 3D printing, in which a model of an object produced with computer-aided design software is transferred to a 3D printer and constructed layer by layer.

Related Post

Health

IT’S ALL IN YOUR HEAD:

Health

SELF-INDULGENCE:

Health

SELF-INDULGENCE:

You Missed

Health

IT’LL NEVER FLY, ORVILLE:

All Comedy is Conservative

IF I CAN’T SEE IT, IT CAN’T SEE ME:

Law/Crime Republican Derangement Syndrome Republican Liberty

THE dEEP sTATE VS THE IDEOLOGUES:

Republican Liberty

BEEN HERE/DONE THIS:

Copyright © All rights reserved | Blogus by Themeansar.