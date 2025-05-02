AS LABOR AND ENERGY COSTS TREND TOWARDS ZERO…:

Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

Driverless freight trucks begin barreling through Texas (Abhimanyu Ghoshal, May 02, 2025, New Atlas)


The next time you spot a long-haul truck on the I-45, crane your neck to see if there’s anyone in the driver’s seat. If it’s empty, it’s all thanks to Aurora.

The Pittsburgh-based autonomous vehicle tech startup has just launched its self-driving trucking service in Texas, starting with deliveries between Dallas and Houston. The company’s driverless tech suite has already covered more than 1,200 miles (1,930 km) on public roads.

