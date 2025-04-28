THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS FASTER THAN PREDICTED:

Fusion Energy: No Longer “30 Years Away”? (Noah El Alami, 4/28/25, IDTechX)

The largest funding rounds for commercial fusion occurred largely in the last 5 years. There are now around 50 private companies pursuing commercial fusion, with leaders in the industry demonstrating substantial progress towards generating net positive energy and securing major public and industrial partnerships. But what has changed to bring fusion from research projects to a serious commercial industry?

The commercial fusion market has been catalyzed by recent developments in three areas: a better understanding of the science of fusion, growing global demand for clean energy, and the maturation of enabling technologies.

First, consistent academic progress in understanding plasma physics over multiple decades has now reached the point where fusion technology is becoming ready for commercialization. Research reactors around the world, such as the National Ignition Facility (NIF), the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), and Wendelstein 7-X (W7-X), all produced record-breaking results in recent years such as increasing the energy gain from fusion or sustaining a stable plasma for a longer time.

Secondly, growing global demand for continuous green energy is essential for decarbonizing data centers and industry. Fusion energy avoids intermittency or the need for energy storage, with fewer radiation-related safety risks than its nuclear cousin, fission, which has also seen renewed interest in powering data centers and microgrids.

Finally, a range of specialized materials, components, and software solutions have reached maturity simultaneously to enable innovative fusion power designs. These include high-temperature superconductors, high-energy short-pulse lasers, and surrogate models for plasma simulations. IDTechEx’s report focuses on the value chain for key materials and components and their applications beyond fusion, which startups can pursue to set up secondary revenue streams.