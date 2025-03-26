I’M OLD ENOUGH…:

US students to 3D print hypersonic vehicles with Mach 5 speed for military might (Prabhat Ranjan Mishra, 3/26/25, Interesting Engineering)

The U.S. Army has approved a fresh $3.1 million funding to make hypersonic vehicles faster and more affordable.

A team at the University of Arizona College of Engineering is exploring the use of multiple metallic alloys and additive manufacturing to enable fabrication of Mach-X – pronounced mock-ex – aerospace technologies as part of a federal governmental push.

The team, led by Sammy Tin, revealed that the Mach-X vehicles will travel at speeds faster than Mach 5, which is five times the speed of sound and the hypersonic threshold.