I’M OLD ENOUGH TO REMEMBER…:

Researchers design mind-blowing construction material to replace steel: ‘This technology holds a lot of promise’ (Simon Sage, January 20, 2025, The Cool Down)

Researchers at the University of Maine have managed to 3D print an organic building material with the strength of steel. […]

The nice thing about this set-up is that these panels can be printed in bulk off-site and get shipped to the construction area. Since there are already channels in the floor for electrical and plumbing, the only other thing that needs to be applied by hand is soundproofing and floor covering.

…when the Right insisted 3-D printyers would never be more than glorified Play-doh Factories….