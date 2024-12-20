IDEAS HAVE CONSEQUENCES:

The Grating Roar: a review of How Nietzsche Came in from the Cold: Tale of a Redemption, Philipp Felsch (Theodore Dalrymple, 8/02/24, The Lamp)

At the start of his essay on André Malraux, the great Belgian-Australian sinologist and literary essayist Simon Leys tells a most amusing story. A stranger to a village attends Sunday Mass, the local priest being famous for his eloquence. After the service, all the congregation except the stranger have been moved to tears. Asked why he was not similarly moved, the stranger replies, “I am not of this parish.”

Leys said that he was not of Malraux’s parish either: he did not admire him. When it comes to Nietzsche, I am not of this parish.

I grant that Nietzsche was brilliantly clever and was possessed of certain important insights, psychological and sociological, sometimes expressed with wit and pithiness reminiscent of La Rochefoucauld. His main insight was that the loss of religious belief would entail philosophical, social, and psychological problems more severe than most people realized at the time, but as far as I am aware he provided no new philosophical arguments against the existence of God, nor was he the first person to question the metaphysics of morality in a world without transcendent meaning. Matthew Arnold’s “Dover Beach” was written when Nietzsche was a very young boy:

The Sea of Faith

Was once, too, at the full . . .

the world, which seems

To lie before us like a land of dreams,

So various, so beautiful, so new,

Hath really neither joy, nor love, nor light,

Nor certitude, nor peace, nor help for pain;

And we are here as on a darkling plain

Swept with confused alarms of struggle and flight,

Where ignorant armies clash by night.



Of course, Nietzsche proposed a solution to this existential impasse, though again, he was far from the first to do so; but I do not think that he can be absolved entirely from the accusation that his solution, if taken to mean what it appears to mean, could serve as a pretext for the worst imaginable conduct. Between what he sometimes wrote and what Himmler said in his infamous speech about the S.S.’s glorious work of mass extermination there is, as Wittgenstein might have put it, a family resemblance (though of course Nietzsche cannot be held responsible for all that was done by his most brutish of admirers). His exegetes in turn accuse those who take him literally of being unsophisticated and incapable of understanding his depths; but this reminds me of attempts to turn the seventy-two virgins into seventy-two raisins.