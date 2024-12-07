FRUIT OF THE OTHER TREE:

A Supercomputer Just Created the Largest Universe Simulation Ever (Isaac Schultz, December 7, 2024, Gizmodo)

The supercomputer is called Frontier; recently, a team of researchers recently used it to run the largest astrophysical simulation of the universe yet. The supercomputer’s simulation size corresponds to surveys taken by large telescope observatories, which to this point had not been possible. The calculations undergirding the simulations provide a new foundation for cosmological simulations of the universe’s matter content, from everything we see to the invisible stuff that only interacts with ordinary matter gravitationally.

