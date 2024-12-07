Brothers Judd Blog

If two New Hampshire men aren't a match for the Devil, we might as well give the country back to the Indians. -Stephen Vincent Benet (1898-1943)

FRUIT OF THE OTHER TREE:

By Orrin Judd

A Supercomputer Just Created the Largest Universe Simulation Ever (Isaac Schultz, December 7, 2024, Gizmodo)

The supercomputer is called Frontier; recently, a team of researchers recently used it to run the largest astrophysical simulation of the universe yet. The supercomputer’s simulation size corresponds to surveys taken by large telescope observatories, which to this point had not been possible. The calculations undergirding the simulations provide a new foundation for cosmological simulations of the universe’s matter content, from everything we see to the invisible stuff that only interacts with ordinary matter gravitationally.

We are all designist.

GIVE THE PARADIGM, GET THE MATH:

WATCH ‘EM GO, GO, GO:

IT’S EARLY STAGE CAPITALISM IN AMERICA’S YOUTH:

FRUIT OF THE OTHER TREE:

COVID RESTRICTIONS WERE TOO LAX:

NO ONE HATES JUST KOREAN GROCERS:

LIBERALISM IS UNDEFEATED:

