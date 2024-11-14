IT’S EARLY STAGE CAPITALISM IN AMERICA’S YOUTH:

How Nigh Is the End? Predictions for Geysers, Marriages, Poker Streaks and the Human Race (John Tierney, July 16, 2007, NY Times Tierney Lab)



Imagine you have just landed on another planet and entered Geyser Intergalactic Park. You know nothing about geysers except that they sometimes start shooting liquid and sometimes stop. You see two active geysers, each with a digital stopwatch next to it recording how long it’s been shooting. One geyser has been shooting for 100 million years. The other has been shooting for 10 seconds.

Can you predict which of these geysers will stop first?

You may think there’s an easy answer, but it’s not so clear to the philosophers and probability experts who have been debating the predictions of J. Richard Gott III, the Princeton physicist whom I discuss in my Findings column. He says you can make forecasts with 95-percent certainty about the likely longevity of the human race – or your marriage, or your winning streak at the poker table — simply by looking at how long it has existed. The longer something’s been around, the longer he expects it to last.

By that logic, you should expect the 10-second geyser to stop first, but it’s not so simple, as Bradley Monton and Brian Kierland explain in an excellent article in the Philosophical Quarterly. These philosophers – at the University of Colorado and the University of Missouri, respectively – took a long look at the debate over Dr. Gott’s forecasting method.

Dr. Gott’s Copernican Formula assumes that whatever you’re observing is unlikely to still be in the first one-fortieth of its lifespan, so if it’s already been around for x amount of time, it’s unlikely to last an additional 39x amount of time. Conversely, it’s probably not very close to its demise — – it’s probably still in the first 39/40 of its total lifespan, not in the final 1/40 — so you can predict that its remaining life is likely to be at least 1/39th of x.

Dr. Gott applied his formula to the plays and musicals that were open on Broadway the day his original paper was published in Nature in 1993. Of the 44 Broadway productions, 40 have closed within the forecast limits (including “Cats,” then being advertised as “now and forever.”) Depending on what happens with the remaining four – none is yet near its upper limit – Dr. Gott’s accuracy rate will be somewhere between 90 and 100 percent, which jibes nicely with the 95-percent accuracy rate that his formula is supposed to yield.